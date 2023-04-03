MINERAL WELLS — Three high school students were awarded scholarship prizes after competing in the annual Rotary Club of Mineral Wells Four-Way Speech Contest on Thursday in the Council Chambers at Mineral Wells City Hall Annex.
A first-place scholarship prize of $1,000 went to Mineral Wells High School sophomore Janelle Hamlin. Mineral Wells High School senior Mason Facteau took home a second-place scholarship prize of $500. Third place and a $250 scholarship prize went to Rylan Buzbee, a Santo High School sophomore.
A total of seven high school students competed in the judged oral contest, including Lilly Kuhn, Breanna Grogan, Tylie Sabbatini and Caeden Barker, all of Mineral Wells High School. The contest is open to all Palo Pinto County high school students.
Judged by a panel of Mineral Wells Rotarians, contestants have five minutes to deliver a speech based on the four guiding Rotary International principles of:
• Is it the truth?
• Is it fair to all concerned?
• Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
• Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
As the winner, Hamlin has the opportunity to win additional scholarship prizes by competing at the next level in the Rotary District 5790 Four-Way Speech competition.
Rotary Club of Mineral Wells awards thousands of dollars in scholarships annually, thanks to the community’s support of club fundraising projects, such as the holiday flags program.
