Rotary Club of Weatherford is gearing up for its 67th annual Pancake Supper, which will take place at Weatherford High School Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Diners can come and go from 5-7:30 p.m. inside the WHS cafeteria, where a traditional pancake breakfast will be served. Other activities include a pancake stacking contest by local elementary students, a raffle for a gas grill and a silent auction for gift baskets.
Tickets are $5 per person in advance, or $8 at the door, and may be purchased through any Weatherford Rotary member.
Members of the Rotary Club of Weatherford support the organization's motto, "Service Above Self," by supporting the educational goals of students in Weatherford and Parker County. Pancake supper proceeds benefit funding for the club's scholarship proogram.
