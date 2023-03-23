SANTO — School trustees learned Monday the extension on their elementary is on track to welcome students in the fall, Superintendent Greg Gilbert reported.
The board also hired a coach for its new volleyball program.
“I think she’ll be a good fit,” Gilbert said of Erin Rincon, who also will take on classroom duties teaching seventh through senior year history. “We pretty much will not hire anyone unless they have a teaching certificate.”
Rincon is a Texas Tech alumna and most recently coached in Mineral Wells ISD, her alma mater.
Gilbert on Monday also updated trustees on the four-classroom extension for the elementary in the growing district.
“We are on target to finish up by the end of May,” he said. “Once we have the outside brick down, turquoise, in place, we should make rapid progress to the end of May. We expect to move in in early June and be ready for the next school year.”
The extension includes four new classrooms linked by a wide hallway that can double as a learning space.
The $1.45 million extension is being paid for with part of the district’s fund balance to avoid asking taxpayers for additional monies or take on debt.
Gilbert also said he updated the board on progress toward a potential bond referendum tentatively planned in November.
“We’re starting with this concept,” he said, describing a walk-through with architects during spring break. “We are starting to put a cost estimate together. and if it is to our liking, and if it fits our vision, we’ll start taking steps toward reaching out to the public.”
Those steps will include naming a committee to host public meetings on the need for expansion and expectations of how it will meet that objective, the superintendent said.
The 2A district served 550 students at the last published account and has grown by nearly 100 pupils in the past three years.
The board must officially call the election by mid-August to meet the Election Code deadline for a fall referendum.
In other action Monday, the board acknowledged a $200,000 Texas Education Agency grant announced for all districts that apply earlier this year.
Gilbert said at a previous meeting the state grant will pay to raise the fencing at a ball field and place security film on windows that has been shown to slow bullets and make the glass much harder for intruders to breach.
Trustees finally approved a two-year extension with Simmons Bank of Santo as the district’s depository. Gilbert said that extends the relationship with the local bank through 2025.
