SANTO — School trustees will consider calling a November bond referendum on Aug. 17, one that Superintendent Greg Gilbert describes as both necessary to handle growth and very well timed.
“Our academic facilities and support facilities are at capacity,” Gilbert said. “Even on parking spaces, things like that, we’re maxed out.”
The superintendent said trustees have discussed expanding the 2A district since he introduced the idea last winter.
Architects and engineers have laid out a plan to expand the district’s existing footprint, side-stepping the expense of buying new land.
The resulting plan is now estimated at around $20 million, which Gilbert said the board would borrow on as short a term as affordable to keep interest payments to a minimum.
And with the state legislature taking two bites out of annual school property taxes, Santo property owners are expected see lower taxes even if they OK the bond.
“The legislature has just moved forward some major changes in the financing of public education,” Gilbert said. “On Nov. 7, voters will have the opportunity to vote on a homestead exemption that moves the homestead exemption we have from $40,000 to $100,000. This is a major change to the tax bills taxpayers pay to a school district.”
Lawmakers in Austin recently directed part of a $32 billion state surplus to send schools cash payments in return for lowering property taxes and to raise the homestead exemption on school taxes from $40,000 to $100,000.
Gibert said the anticipated state tax infusion, actually called tax compression by school finance wonks, will take the Santo ISD tax rate from today’s 94 cents to 78 cents.
Even under today’s tax rate, he said the more muscular homestead exemption will lower the tax on a $150,000 home from $1,037 to $392.
If the bond is called, Santo voters will decide its fate on the same ballot where they’ll be asked to OK the new homestead exemption.
“There is some good timing (for a bond) here,” Gilbert said, noting the homestead exemption will also bring a zero tax bill for primary residences valued at $100,000 or less — again, regardless of whether or not a bond passes.
A bond would be the first in Santo ISD since 2003. That $3.8 million series built a wing on the secondary campus, agriculture facilities and a commons area off the gym.
It was paid off in 2017.
“When you move forward 20 years, the same project would have nudged $14 million,” he said.
The board last year OK’d spending some general fund reserves to add four classrooms off the elementary. That new wing, which added no debt, is set for students to arrive for a new school year the morning before trustees meet at 7 p.m.
And if growth trends hold, that student population will be 7 percent bigger than last year’s. The 2022-23 student body actually grew 10 percent over the previous school year, topping the longer term average by 3 points.
“So now, 20 years after the last bond, the last facility expansion, we are forced to look at expanding facilities,” Gilbert said. “The simple, easy thing to do is to build a new secondary, 6-12 campus. But we think that is cost-prohibitive, because we don’t own the land and don’t want to duplicate facilities.”
Gilbert said leaders had anticipated the growth was highest in the younger grades.
“But based on this last year, growth has been equal (across grades),” he said, adding southwest Palo Pinto County has become a destination area/school district. “People are moving here wanting something different from what they currently have.”
Gilbert described plans being finalized by the board and consultants.
The secondary school will get another new academic wing. The gym at the center of the complex will be converted to a cafetorium, doubling the space now forcing lunch bells to stretch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A new gym will be built onto the new secondary wing. The elementary cafeteria will convert to a large multi-purpose room.
Utility and parking upgrades are planned, plus a minor expansion of the ag facility.
The bus facility will convert to a one-act play theater in black box format. Those are simple, flat-floor rooms with black walls and are designed to foster creativity and audience interaction.
“Our next step, [if] this election is called on Aug. 17, is when we start having town meetings,” he said.
