SANTO — School trustees called a $27 million bond Thursday to expand facilities within the Santo ISD’s existing footprint.
One goal of the board was to avoid the need to buy land or touch the eminent domain route.
“This proposal will only be built on Santo ISD property,” Superintendent Greg Gilbert said. “The proposal is to build, on the same footprint, a new secondary academic wing and then repurpose existing facilities.”
The proposal was arrived at by months of board discussions, including tours with consulting engineers and architects, Gilbert said.
“This is the board’s bond proposal,” he said. “They are the ones that worked on it, and they are the ones that pushed it out to the residents of Santo ISD.”
Gilbert often uses the phrase, building efficiencies, when discussing this proposal. That’s the philosophy behind sticking to existing district property, all the while avoiding duplications of district functions.
The only new property in the proposal is the old Ferti-Tex plant in Santo, which will become the new transportation and maintenance headquarters.
“And with this, there will be huge upgrades in security,” he said, noting that some grades now have to go outside moving from class to class. “A student can almost go from one end to the other (under the proposal).”
Gilbert noted that, thanks to an infusion from the state’s $32 billion surplus, along with the likelihood voters in November will increase their homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000, today’s 94-cent tax rate will be 78 cents even if voters approve the bond.
“We’re seeing continued growth,” Gilbert said. “And we’ve got to be prepared for it.”
That growth includes a 10-percent student population increase last year that exceeded a 7-percent rise consistent in previous years.
“Right after Labor Day is when a lot of information will be put out to voters,” Gilbert said. “And it will be in the form of the (district’s) website, publications, town hall meetings and social media.”
The secondary school will get another new academic wing. The gym at the center of the complex will be converted to a cafetorium, doubling the limited space that now forces lunch bells to stretch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A new gym will be built onto the new secondary wing. The elementary cafeteria will convert to a large multi-purpose room.
Utility and parking upgrades are planned, plus a minor expansion of the ag facility.
The bus facility will convert to a one-act play theater in black box format. Those are simple, flat-floor rooms with black walls and are designed to foster creativity and audience interaction.
“They have earned it, they deserve their own home,” Gilbert said of the award-winning one-act play troupe.
The board’s action follows a successful move into a new, four-classroom wing off the elementary that was built with fund balance to leave the district debt-free.
“Our last bond issue was 20 years ago, in 2003,” Gilbert said, citing a $3.8 million bond, paid off in 2017, that added a wing to the secondary campus, the ag shop and a commons area. “The taxpayers in Santo have been incredibly supportive of this school district. I would encourage anyone who has a question to either email or call [me]. I’ll be glad to talk.”
