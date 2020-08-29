Counterprotestors posted up along caution tape set up by law enforcement in downtown Weatherford Saturday afternoon.
They were awaiting the arrival of protestors, who are in favor of relocating the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.
“My grandmother and aunt would be horrified if they could see what’s happening to this statue they grew up with," Parker County resident Cheryl Measures said. "This is a veteran issue, this is history, you can’t erase it. We are defending our turf and our heritage. We want this pandemic to go away, we want this — because they’re starting a social Civil War — and we just want this to be put to rest.
"They need to leave us alone and go take care of their business. They’re inciting racism and Weatherford had come so far. I’ve lived here for so long and it had come so far, but now it’s going backwards because of all this garbage going on about nitpicking over a landmark statue. It’s just insane.”
The protestors marched up East Church Street in a large group shouting “USA not CSA,” before settling in the parking lot and along the edges of the square holding signs.
“I’ve lived in Parker County for about 24 years. The very first time I noticed that statue I thought 'how disgusting,' and when you drive north on Main Street you can’t help but see it. I’ve never thought it was appropriate to be on the courthouse square. When George Floyd was murdered and activism brewed and that statue became a target, I was in,” Parker County resident Rebecca Hogan said. “I think that we are trying very hard to do the right thing. We’re not destroying the statue, we want it moved to an appropriate place so that a governmental building that is supposed to dispense justice will do it for all people and there’s not a symbol of intimidation there for the Black race.
"I’ve been involved in this from the beginning and my eyes have been opened and it has been painful to see the overt racism of fellow citizens of this county.”
On July 29, the Parker County commissioners court voted 5-0 to have the Confederate monument remain on the courthouse lawn. Protests and counter-protests have taken place most weekends following the decision.
Candice Allen held an American flag as she stood watching the protestors Saturday.
“This is my hometown — have lived here all my life — and I hate to see our heritage, even though it might have some bad heritage, to be just wiped off the map in an undemocratic way,” Allen said. “Since the people of Weatherford already voted, that represents democracy and if that goes down the tubes just because some people don’t like it, then we don’t really have a country anymore.”
Tony Crawford, of the Progressives of Parker County group, helped organized the protest which ran from 12-3 p.m.
“I expected more people, but I’m not concerned with [the counter-protestors],” Crawford said “That’s the difference between me and them, I actually get why they’re here and they think we’re going to hurt something that means something to them.”
Weatherford resident Robert Chase stood on the side of South Main Street holding a sign that read “Back the Blue, Defund Stupidity.”
“I’ve been here over 40 years, never had problems because we’ve had [law enforcement] right here and that’s why I’m here. I don’t give a [expletive deleted] about that statue. You get rid of our police officers, you’re going to have chaos. It’s not about the statue anymore, or I don’t believe it is,” Chase said. “I’m here for the First Amendment and the Second Amendment and they can protest all they want, but they’re not going to attack our officers, they’re not going to destroy buildings like they doing in other states. Agree to disagree is what I say.”
State and city police forms lines around part of one quadrant you keep those in opposite groups separated.
There was also plenty of conversation between parties, with a few tense moments but no issues and minimal yelling.
