POOLVILLE — It wasn’t an early dismissal day, but several Poolville ISD students held a walkout Monday morning to express support for Athletic Director Steven Stegall.
The rally came days after Stegall announced that he was offered to teach, but not coach, next year. PISD Superintendent Jeff Kirby said that matter is “a personnel issue, and we keep that confidential.”
Stegall, who has been at Poolville for 13 years, serves as the athletic director and head coach of basketball, cross country and track. Most recently, he led his boys’ cross country team to a state title, the first in school history, and was named the 2A Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in 2019.
Several protestors Monday called it a “witch hunt,” while noting Stegall’s contributions not only as a coach and teacher, but as a mentor.
Michelle Reed, the parent of a daughter at Poolville High School, said Stegall is always there, even coming up to the school on weekends.
“He treats every child like his own, and puts his family on the backburner,” she said.
Parent Stormi Bryan said they were there to teach their children to stand up for what is right.
Kylie Whitmire and Marissa Mendez, both freshman, expressed their desire to keep Stegall and said they felt the decision was a bad one.
“Their family has been there for me ever since I moved up here,” Whitmire said. “If I needed a ride home, they would bring me, just supporting me through my athletic career. They’re just really great people.”
Rance Willis, an eighth grader, called Stegall the best coach he’s ever had.
Students and parents gathered along Lone Star Road, holding signs and chanting “Save Stegall, where’s Kirby?” in front of the high school before marching to the district administration building.
Randy Willis, who has three children in Poolville ISD, including his oldest who is on track to be valedictorian, called the move ridiculous.
“There’s a good chance we might transfer because of this,” he said. “They’re gonna lose a lot of good kids.
“We’d prefer Kirby be gone than Stegall.”
Erica Howell said Stegall has been instrumental to her son Allen, a senior who is autistic, and his growth as a student and athlete in basketball and baseball.
“They are pushing him out for absolutely no reason,” she said. “He brings nothing but love and respect to this community and teaches these boys respect and determination.”
Howell said parents and students held a community meeting over the weekend, after Stegall met with some of his athletes to let them know of the decision.
Stegall’s daughter, Steleigh, a student-athlete at Poolville High School, said the family understands that if God is calling them somewhere else, that is where they will end up being.
“But we still want what is best for our home,” she said. “Yes, Poolville is a growing area, but we want to keep our traditions that make us who we are and coaches and teachers that do what is best for the kids and the school.
“Everyone has worked hard to make this a great place and we just want to try and continue that.”
But for some, that isn’t enough.
“We want to see Coach Stegall reinstated — and without a cloud over his head,” Randy Willis said.
His statement was a reference to a similar incident about three years ago, when Stegall was told he would no longer be coaching. Parents said a petition circulated and a community meeting was held, and Stegall was reinstated as AD.
