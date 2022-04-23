Two Parker County school districts are asking voters to approve bonds to accommodate future growth.
Poolville ISD’s $32.5 million bond package, recommended by a group of 40 community members as part of the Citizens Advisory Committee, includes more classrooms and additions to the elementary, middle and high school campuses as well as facility updates at various campuses.
The district anticipates 465 more students in the next 10 years, and is currently at functional capacity at the elementary campus. Poolville ISD is expected to be over functional capacity at the junior high and high school in the next two to three years, according to predictions.
If approved, the estimated maximum tax impact would be 22.75 cents for a total rate of $1.3878, or $11.38 per month for a home valued at $100,000.
More information about the bond can be found at poolvilleisdbond.com.
Peaster ISD is asking for $3.5 million for transportation and future land acquisition.
Superintendent Lance Johnson said the plan is to put $1 million toward transportation vehicles and $2.5 million set aside for the purchase of future land as it becomes available.
Buses and transportation are the biggest issues in the growing district, Peaster ISD Transpo Director Eric Boyett said, adding that the district will have to expand from 11 bus routes to 12 as all of the buses are at capacity, carrying 50-56 kids. The average age of the fleet is also a concern, with 11 buses 12 years or older.
On the land side, Johnson said the district is expecting 2,000 more students district-wide in the next two to three years, and would need 80-100 acres to make room for more buildings.
An information video posted on the district’s website claims there will be no anticipated tax increase if the bond passes, with the tax rate remaining at $1.37.
For more information on the bond details, visit peasterbond2022.org.
School, city races
Seats on several district boards are up for grabs.
In Peaster, four candidates are vying for three at-large seats: incumbents Justin McKinley and Jake Bashore, and newcomers Eric Shumar and Nathan McCarty.
In Millsap, four candidates — Brady Burchett (incumbent), Chad Edwards, Lance Lozano and Barbara Wofford — are vying for two open seats with a three-year term. There is also a special election to replace a vacant seat from the fall, for a one-year term, by either Bradley Hall or Morgan Williams.
In Springtown, Place 2 trustee Damon Liles faces a challenge from Chad Tedder.
In Gordon, Brianna Ahern and Sarah Knight are vying for an open seat.
Seven individuals are looking to be elected to the Walnut Creek Special Utility District: Rene Esteves, Candice Chandler, Michael Gilley, Jeff Carter, Frank Henderson, Jim Cox and Beth Correll. There are three seats open.
The city of Reno has a contested council race, as incumbent Shelli Swift in Place 3 is being challenged by Jason Holden.
The city is also asking for a proposition to create a “Reno Crime Control and Prevention District,” which would be dedicated to crime reduction programs and adoption of proposed local sales and use tax at a rate of half of 1 percent, according to the language on the ballot. A message left for Reno Mayor Sam White regarding more details of the proposition was not returned by press time.
The Town of Annetta has two seats on the ballot. Tim Pierce faces Shane Mudge in Place 1, and Danny Coffman faces Al Goer in Place 2.
Annetta is also seeking approval to reauthorize the local sales and use tax at the rate of one quarter of 1 percent to “continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the 10th anniversary of the date of the election if not reauthorized.
The Town of Dennis is seeking voter approval of a proposition that would allow the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages.
In Aledo, two are looking to fill the mayoral seat occupied by Kit Marshall, who campaigned for House District 60. The race features councilmen Shane Davis (Place 1) and Nick Stanley (Place 3).
Tiffany Reed-Villareal and Christian Pearson are running for Place 2.
The city of Hudson Oaks has three contested council races.
The mayoral seat, left open by Marc Povero when he announced his campaign for Parker County Sheriff, is being sought by councilman Place 2’s Brian Lixey and Mayor Pro-Tem Tom Fitzpatrick.
Parker County Emergency Services District 8, which includes Adell-Whitt and Central Community, is seeking a half-cent increase to the 1 cent sales tax.
Many residents already pay the maximum 8.25 cents and approval would redirect the funds to local use, including additional staffing for both stations, according to the ESD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.