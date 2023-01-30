Light freezing rain or sleet becoming likely late. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..
Light freezing rain or sleet becoming likely late. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 7:17 pm
Here is a list of local schools that will be closed on Tuesday:
Weatherford College
Aledo ISD
Springtown ISD
Poolville ISD
Mineral Wells ISD
Gordon ISD
Garner ISD
Weatherford ISD
Brock ISD
This listing may be updated as more information comes in.
