School closures

The following schools have announced closures for Friday, Feb. 3:

-Weatherford ISD

-Aledo ISD

-Peaster ISD

-Millsap ISD

-Mineral Wells ISD

-Brock ISD

-Gordon ISD

-Poolville ISD

*Weatherford College will reopen Friday at 1 p.m.

