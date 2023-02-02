Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 10:31 pm
The following schools have announced closures for Friday, Feb. 3:
-Weatherford ISD
-Aledo ISD
-Peaster ISD
-Millsap ISD
-Mineral Wells ISD
-Brock ISD
-Gordon ISD
-Poolville ISD
*Weatherford College will reopen Friday at 1 p.m.
