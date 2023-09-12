The Parker County Special Crimes Unit arrested several people in connection with a narcotics investigation stemming from an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.
During the investigation, SCU investigators identified several suspects in connection with manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine out of a residence in the 800 block of Red Oak Court, in Azle. Subsequent to the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed for the residence.
While conducting the search warrant, SCU investigators located Rechelle Nichole Barnett, 40, at the kitchen sink attempting to destroy baggies containing methamphetamine. Barnett was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Alex Joseph Ray, 39, was arrested on charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and several outstanding felony warrants out of Wise County for theft, burglary of a habitation and aggravated robbery.
Daniel Ray Cunningham, 35, was taken into custody for outstanding Parker County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, two charges of evading arrest or detention, evading arrest detention with vehicle, theft of property and display fictitious license plate.
Josie Lorraine Hadden, 22, was taken into custody for an outstanding Parker County warrant for a felony probation violation.
Anthony Louis Montalvo, 39, was taken into custody for an outstanding Parker County felony warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information.
SCU investigators seized an approximate total of 40 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, copper wiring which is believed to be stolen, fraudulently obtained identifying information and electronics valued at over $27,000 which were reported stolen out of Denton County.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators did an outstanding job recovering stolen property and taking dangerous drugs off of the streets of Parker County.
“We are pleased with the outstanding work our Special Crimes Unit investigators do to keep our community safe,” he said. “This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.”
