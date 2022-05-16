LEON COUNTY — Texas authorities used helicopters, horses and canine teams Sunday to search for an inmate who assaulted a bus driver and escaped while on the way to a medical appointment Thursday in Leon County.
The reward for information leading to the capture of escapee Gonzalo Lopez has been raised to $50,000.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office stated Saturday morning, escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was still on the loose, but believed to be in the area.
“We have no reason to believe he has left the area, there is no evidence to support that, at this time,” LCSO said in a Facebook post. “Highway 7 between Robbins and Centerville is still shut down, please avoid the area as much as you can. We have multiple agencies working together to get Lopez back in custody. Again, if you live in the search area, be extremely cautious and keep all doors locked on houses, buildings, and vehicles. If you see something suspicious please call the Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.”
Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.
Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said several agencies were involved in the search, including aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Leon County has roughly 16,000 residents and is about 50 miles north of the state's prison headquarters.
Prison records show Lopez was most recently being held at a lockup in Gatesville, more than 100 miles from where authorities were searching.
Other prisoners in Texas have also escaped transport vehicles over the years. Among the most recent was in 2019 when an MMA fighter suspected of killing two people fled from a van and was missing for nine hours. Authorities said he was eventually found hiding in a trash can.
