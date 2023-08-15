The Tri-County Electric Co-Op is searching for a new CEO after board consideration in June.
A spokesperson for Tri-County said the board made its decision to begin a search to replace Darryl Schriver known earlier this month.
"As it is a personnel matter, the board did not share specifics associated with the decision," according to the spokesperson.
According to an email sent out to co-op members, Schriver was placed on administrative leave in late July pending a review of information.
“After a thorough and thoughtful review, the Board concluded that it is in the best interests of the co-op and its members to begin a search for a new CEO," Tri-County Board Chair Max Waddell said in a statement emailed to the Weatherford Democrat. "We appreciate the contributions Mr. Schriver has made to our cooperative during his tenure with us.”
Schriver had served as CEO of Tri-County since 2017, with a similar position at United Power prior to that.
The co-op, which has a main hub in Aledo, covers a territory of 16 counties, with more than 103,800 member-owners and 131,000 meters in North Texas.
Electric co-ops, unlike investor-owned utilities, are considered nonprofit organizations owned by their consumers, or members.
Its board consists of nine directors, elected to three-year terms by membership, who are also member-owners of the cooperative and live within the area they represent.
Elections for directors in districts 1, 2 and 4 will be held Sept. 1-27.
