The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking a wanted subject and an active manhunt is underway in the Hudson Oaks area.
The suspect is on foot and has been identified as Daryl Ray Johnson, 30, of Jacksboro, according to PCSO. Johnson is described as 6-feet tall and having red hair.
He was last seen between North Oakridge and Farm-to-Market Road 730, south of Mary Martin Elementary school. He was wearing baggy jeans, dirty tennis shoes and a black hoodie.
He is wanted in connection with aggravated assault of a public servant, according to law enforcement.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler cautions the public if the suspect is seen to immediately notify emergency dispatch by dialing 911, and not to approach the suspect.
“Any wanted persons should be considered dangerous and should not be confronted for any reason,” Fowler said. “We urge the public to contact our agency immediately if the suspect is seen.”
