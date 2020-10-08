Seguin Elementary students will immediately begin remote learning after an individual, who had close contact with a significant number of students and staff, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out to parents Thursday.
"Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our students and staff, Seguin Elementary will temporarily close effective [Thursday]. Face-to-face learning will resume on October 22, 2020. Students will begin learning from home tomorrow, Friday, October 9, 2020," according to the letter from Seguin Principal Jessica Duenez.
The elementary's Kanga Care Clinic will be available to students and staff during the temporary closure. Call 817-598-2814 to schedule an appointment.
"Your child’s teacher will be in contact with you and will continue to provide instruction in an online format throughout this temporary closing. In addition, we will offer families the opportunity to pick up any needed technology or internet devices and prescription medications," according to the letter.
Child Nutrition will also be distributing meals to families of Seguin Elementary students on Monday and Wednesday from 9–10:30 a.m. at the front entrance of Curtis Elementary school located at 501 W. Russell Street. Meals will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning on Wednesday, October 14.
"The decision to close was not made lightly and we understand this temporary closing may pose a hardship for our families. Please be assured the safety of our students and staff will always be our first priority," according to the letter.
