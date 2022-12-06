WEATHERFORD — The parents of 6-year-old Brock student struck and killed by a school bus in April have reached a settlement with Brock ISD, attorney Kevin A. Koudelka said.
Sean and Tori Sayre filed suit against the school district, the school bus manufacturer Blue Bird and the company that sold the bus, Rush Truck Centers of Texas, on behalf of their daughter Emory.
The suit sought compensatory damages and punitive damages as a result of negligence on the part of the manufacturer and the company that made and sold the bus.
Koudelka said the terms of the settlement between the Sayres and Brock ISD were confidential.
“The loss of a student is always heart wrenching for a school district and its students, parents, teachers, and administrators,” Brock ISD said in a statement sent to the Weatherford Democrat. “We are still reeling from the effects of losing Emory and will be for a long time. We wish nothing but comfort and love for the entire Sayre family.”
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called out to the scene in the neighborhood along Canyon Creek Circle a little after 4 p.m. on April 25 regarding a child who had been struck by a school bus.
The bus, a 2021 Blue Bird for Brock ISD, was traveling southeast when it stopped to offload several students.
Sayre was the last of three to exit and cross in front of the bus. As she started walking in front of the bus from the right, the driver began to drive the bus and struck her, running over her with the front right and rear tires, according to the suit. She was life flighted to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries approximately one hour later.
In an amended suit filed Nov. 23, the Sayres accuse Blue Bird of failing to properly design, manufacture and market the bus; failing to properly test the bus; failing to provide adequate pedestrian detection and warning system; failing to equip each bus with said detection systems; failing to offer said systems as a feature on school buses; and other acts or omissions deemed negligent.
Rush Truck Centers is accused to failing to properly market the bus; properly warn of the lack of adequate pedestrian detection/warning system; failing to disclose said system; placing the bus on a roadway “when it knew or should have known that the bus was not equipped to operate in a safe manner”; failing to comply with applicable codes, regulations and standards; and other acts or omissions deemed negligent.
In a joint answer to the claims, filed in late October, Blue Bird and RTC contended they were not solely responsible and that other parties may be responsible for the conduct and/or negligence. The companies also claim any injuries and damages “may have been the result of unavoidable circumstances that could not have been prevented by anyone, including defendants.”
