With a jury trial looming, a 41-year-old Mexican national pled guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole in a case that concluded in district court in Weatherford on Thursday.
“While Antonio Gonzalez was accused by indictment of molesting our victim when she was 12 and 13 years old, the abuse actually continued long beyond that,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “Our work on the case revealed that he had also victimized other girls. Based on our facts, we believed that Mr. Gonzalez deserved to spend the remainder of his life in prison, which this sentence will accomplish.”
Gonzalez entered his plea to the continuous sexual abuse of a young child charge Thursday before 43rd District Judge Craig Towson. Jury selection was scheduled to begin the following Monday.
“With a punishment range of 25 years to life and no parole available, the continuous sexual abuse offense is a very powerful tool,” said Assistant District Attorney Susan Pruett, who handled the case for the prosecution. “While we were directly getting justice for one victim, this sentence includes a measure of justice for all of the girls that he molested. It also assures that Mr. Gonzalez will not be able to abuse anyone else.”
“We’re thankful for the excellent work done by our partners at the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the case, and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County, who conducted the interviews and then counseled with the victims,” Swain said.
