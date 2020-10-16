Tristan Walker

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing teenager, Tristan Cole Walker, 15, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Walker is described as a white male, 6-feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, black and red shorts and white tennis shoes.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Walker’s parents reported he was last seen about 6 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of Ragle Road in Weatherford when he left his residence and walked to a nearby wooded area. Walker did not return and sheriff’s deputies and investigators have searched the area. The PCSO is continuing to investigate the incidents regarding his disappearance.

“Our investigators are following up on every lead,” Fowler said. “We strongly urge anyone to contact the sheriff’s office immediately if they have information about Tristan’s location, recent activities or events leading up to his disappearance.”
 
Tristan has been entered into the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. If you have information regarding Tristan, you may contact NCMEC at 1-(800)-843-5678, or at www.missingkids.org.
You may contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845.
You may also contact Parker County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (817) 599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the safe return of Tristan Cole Walker.

