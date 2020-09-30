The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing teenager, Tristan Cole Walker, 15, of Weatherford, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Walker is described as a white male, six-feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, black and red shorts and white tennis shoes.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Walker’s parents reported he was last seen about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400-block of Ragle Road when he left his residence and walked to a nearby wooded area. Walker did not return and sheriff’s deputies and investigators have searched the area. The PCSO is continuing to investigate the incidents regarding his disappearance.
Anyone with information about Waker’s location, recent activities or events leading to his disappearance is strongly encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 817-594-8845 or report anonymously through the Parker County Crime Stoppers hotline at 817-599-5555, according to the PCSO release. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Walker.
