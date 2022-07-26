Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Carmalita Jene “Carman” Peters, 14, texted her father that she was walking to Dollar General on Highway 51 North in Parker County around 8 p.m., Saturday evening.
Peters is classified as a runaway due to the reports from her family that she may have run off to be with friends.
Sheriff’s investigators believe Peters was picked up from the Dollar General and was given a ride to Shady Grove Park in Azle, around 9:30 p.m., Saturday. She was last seen around 11:30 p.m., Saturday at the park with friends. Peters was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black running shoes. She has shoulder-length, cropped dark brown hair with a purple tint. She has brown eyes and is approximately 6-feet tall, weighing about 160-pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845. You may remain anonymous by contacting Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the save recovery of Carman.
You may also submit an anonymous tip online by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net under the tip411 link.
