Six area students have qualified for the Texas High School Rodeo State Finals in cutting. Charles Russell Bushaw, Madison Flynn, Blake Heid, JT Hill, Jade Mitchell and Ryann Packard will be traveling to Abilene to compete June 3-5.
The state finals rodeo is an annual, week-long event where high school students across Texas and surrounding states come and compete. Numerous awards, scholarships and the opportunity to represent Texas at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July are all up for grabs.
Contestants compete in rodeos throughout the year in one of 10 regions across the state. At the last rodeo of regional level competition, the top 10 competitors in each event are announced. These contestants are then given the opportunity to represent their region on the state level at the THSRA state finals.
Bushaw, a junior at Weatherford Christian; Madison Flynn, a Grace Christian Academy freshman; Blake Heid, a Weatherford Christian junior; JT Hill, an iUniversity Prep sophomore; Jade Mitchell, a sophomore at Grace Christian Academy; and Ryann Packard, a Grace Christian Academy junior, are all THSRA Region 3 members, and will be competing on the state level in cutting.
Bushaw, Heid and Hill will be competing in the boys cutting June 3 and 4 with the short round on June 5.
Flynn, Mitchell and Packard will be competing in the girls cutting June 3 and 4 with the short round on June 5.
Rodeo performances as well as other events held throughout the week are open to the public each morning and afternoon. Shuttle services will be offered on the Taylor County Expo Center grounds, and tickets will be sold at the gates. Schedule updates will be posted to the THSRA Facebook and Instagram pages regularly throughout the week.
The Texas High School Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization, sponsoring over 125 rodeos per year throughout 10 regions across Texas. The rodeo year begins in August and concludes with the Texas High School Finals Rodeo in June.
Last year, Bushaw and Packard both won the Texas state finals in boys cutting and girls cutting and represented the state at the National High School Finals Rodeo.
For more information visit www.thsra.org.
