PARKER COUNTY - A 6-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus Thursday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the call of a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle a little after 4 p.m.
DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said preliminary investigation indicates a 2021 Blue Bird School Bus for the Brock Independent School District was traveling southeast on Canyon Creek Circle. The bus stopped and off-loaded several students. As the bus began moving, one of the students, a 6-year-old female, was struck by the bus and died at the scene.
Hunter said no additional information is available at this time.
