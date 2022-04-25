Police lights

PARKER COUNTY - A 6-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the call of a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle a little after 4 p.m.

DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said preliminary investigation indicates a 2021 Blue Bird School Bus for the Brock Independent School District was traveling southeast on Canyon Creek Circle. The bus stopped and off-loaded several students. As the bus began moving, one of the students, a 6-year-old female, was struck by the bus and died at the scene.

Hunter said no additional information is available at this time.

