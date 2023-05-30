The term “skateboarder” might conjure up a couple of different images: multi-colored hair, tattoos or piercings, for example.
But for Connie and Allan Wright, they see none of it.
“We see them for their hearts,” Connie said.
The Weatherford couple may look like anything but skaters, but they’ve become regulars at McGratton Park after starting up an outreach ministry there every Monday evening.
“Everybody thinks they’re thugs, they cause trouble,” Connie said. “From our experience, these are good kids. Some of them haven’t had opportunities, but they’re all very talented and they’re sweet.
“They fight a stigma — that people have already prejudged them.”
The Wrights’ foray into outreach ministry began to take shape roughly two years ago. The couple knew they wanted to start something, but didn’t know quite where. An unnerving experience changed that.
“Allan doesn’t like to eat cold food,” Connie said of her husband. “So we had picked up some chicken in the drive-thru, and he pulled the car into the parking lot at McGratton Park.”
They were quickly approached by three men. One, they said, appeared to be on drugs. Another began to circle their vehicle.
“So [Allan] rolls down the window and this guy comes up and asks for a piece of chicken,” Connie said. “In that moment, we knew that’s where we needed to be.”
Nestled away from North Main Street, the park has been around for quite some time. In 2004, the city completed a redesign, adding playground and skating elements, as well as lighting over the basketball courts.
Though more aesthetically pleasing, crime, including drugs, was still an issue, something the Wrights got a glimpse of first hand.
“There was a little area in the back of the park — that’s where the drug dealer used to sit,” Allan said. “And these kids would drive up, you’d see them walking back there. That was kind of tough to watch.”
Now, that same area has a Ziplock bag. Inside it, the Wrights place a small New Testament Bible with a note: “You have a choice. Choose Jesus.”
“Every week, it’s gone, so we go and replace it,” Connie said. “We don’t know if someone is taking it, if they’re burning it ... we just hope they’ll open it and start reading it.”
Getting started
The skating community is like many others — a melting pot of people from different areas, some with similar backgrounds, all fiercely protective of each other. The Wrights are now among that group, but it was slow going in the beginning.
Following a six-week training through their church, Spring Creek Baptist, the Wrights began setting up on Monday evenings with a full supply of bottled water and pizza.
That first week, only about three individuals showed up. But that number slowly began to increase as the couple realized they could provide what many of the youth were missing — a person to listen.
“Ninety-percent of it is listening,” Connie said. “We asked them what they were interested in, what they liked to do. and we didn’t judge them.”
Some of their stories are heartbreaking.
One man shared with the couple his struggles with drug abuse, mental health and a bad childhood.
“He felt like nobody loved him,” Connie said. “But we just continued talking with him and eventually, he talked less and less about suicide.”
That man has since brought several others to the Monday night events.
Another boy approached the couple after a full feast during a Monday event between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“When we got through, he came over to us and asked what we were going to do with all those leftovers,” Connie said. “I asked him if he wanted to take them. He told us yes, that they didn’t have any food at home and no way to buy any.
“It just broke my heart because I didn’t know that at all about him.”
The first time the couple brought food up to McGratton, they noticed another man enter the park, well away from the three who sat eating with the Wrights.
“He stayed off from a distance, was trying to intimidate us,” Connie said. “But he slowly got a little closer, and a little closer, then finally sat down and ate pizza with us and told us his whole story.”
A year later, that same man would return, this time with a fresh haircut and clothes, a “cleaned up” appearance and a job.
Just the other day, Connie received a text from a man: “I always know I can talk to you, and I’m grateful for that,” it read.
“You may not ever know if you’ve done good, but that’s OK as long as God’s working in their lives,” she said.
A safe space
The couple’s ministry initiative has bloomed, from its initial number of three, to now more than 25 regularly each Monday. That number usually doubles during the summer once school lets out.
“We’re seeing so many families now,” Allan Wright said.
One mother, who began attending with her children, recently started a new job. The couple, through Spring Creek, was able to provide her with work scrubs.
The Wrights have been able to help those who don’t have IDs find and fill out the proper paperwork. Their church has also helped secure grants to fund clothing and food for families in need.
“We’ve learned so much ... that these kinds of problems exist right here in Weatherford,” Connie said, noting the couple has also been working on ways to find shelter for those who are homeless. “If you’re under 17, homeless shelters won’t take them without their entire family. They need a place to take a shower, a place to eat.
“Some need dental work, and they can’t afford that. It’s the everyday needs that we take for granted.”
The Wrights have been in contact with Weatherford Police Department’s Special Outreach Team as well as other businesses and nonprofits to help. Funky Munky Shaved Ice came out to serve snow cones once a month, which usually ended with a snowball fight with the leftovers.
A few Spring Creek church members have begun chipping in, cooking meals of meatball subs and breakfast burritos to provide on Mondays. The church has also been generous in monetary donations, and helping plan an upcoming hamburger cookout in a few weeks.
Another church member comes to organize a Kid Zone, giving the younger ones a chance to hear a Bible study, play some games and do some crafts. It also gives the older ones a chance to take full advantage of the skatepark, without the worry of a little one running out in front of them.
“We didn’t have a clue this would be so well-embraced, especially when week after week, we’d have three skaters show up,” Allan said. “But we finally started getting families, parents, and that’s when it really took off.”
“That’s when they realized they were safe,” Connie added.
”It’s not us, it’s God”
Connie Wright, lovingly dubbed the “skate mom,” has a small collection of T-shirts dedicated to her new community.
One reads, “Don’t ask me what God is doing in McGratton Park unless you want an earful.”
Another she had designed by some of the skaters, depicting LOE, an acronym for “Last on Earth” and a reminder to live everyday as if it is your last. “Jesus loves you” is also printed in the bottom right corner.
“I wish everyone could experience and get to know the kids,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re skateboarders or something else — they just need a chance, they need an opportunity.”
The Wrights made such an impact that they were chosen to be liaisons for the skate community in lobbying for a new skatepark.
“I always think, if God allowed us to have a new skatepark, look at how many more people would come that we could minister to,” Connie said. “But he’s not waiting on a new skatepark. He’s bringing them in now.”
The Wrights have had several show up for Wednesday night Bible studies at their church. Several more have attended NorthSide Baptist, which is within walking distance of the skatepark.
Two Christmases ago, the Wrights’ son gave them two skateboards to give away at McGratton. The couple has also become a support system well outside of their Monday meetings, giving out their cell numbers for any urgent calls or for those who just want to talk.
Allan said he knew they were doing OK when a man called asking where they were during a community parade — he wanted to sit with them.
“It’s been a blessing to us to see the changes down there and see these kids grow,” Connie said. “Sometimes I think, ‘Why us? We’re old.’ We had just retired and had no clue what we were in for. But God had other plans.”
Those interested in helping can reach Connie at conniereanelle@gmail.com to be notified of any specific needs that come up and how their donation may be used.
