Skies above Parker and Palo Pinto counties take an extended holiday into the Independence Day weekend — and beyond — with at least six fireworks displays planned.
The traditional show above Rams Stadium in Mineral Wells, sponsored by Chicken Express, is morphing this year from mostly fireworks to a drone display.
The flying robots will perform a dazzling dance at 10 p.m. Sunday. The show is expected to last one hour, followed by a two-minute firework finale. The stadium south entrance will open at 9 p.m.
Another fireworks show is on Saturday, July 1, on Possum Kingdom Lake. Participants are encouraged to arrive by land or water at Breakers Marina for Liberty on the Lake, with food vendors opening at 10 a.m.
Breakers is on the north shore south of Farm-to-Market 1148 at 5001 Camp David Road, Graham.
The event will include barbecue and Kona Ice.
Another Possum Kingdom marina will host a show on the Peninsula on Monday at dusk. Juniper Ridge Marina is at 5 Summers End, which is off Park Road 36, Graford.
Both Weatherford and Hudson Oaks will welcome fireworks on Tuesday, Independence Day.
Spark in the Park is set from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday in Heritage Park, 317 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford.
Texas Country veteran Pat Green will headline a show in the park’s amphitheater. The Dancehall Dreamer and Grammy nominee performs at 7:45 p.m.
Lindale native Chris Colston will open at 6 p.m. with his red-dirt Country sound.
Spark in the Park has limited parking in three lots around the park. Spillover parking will be at Weatherford College, with shuttles running from that lot at 225 College Park Drive.
Shuttles are scheduled to run from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. All parking and shuttles are free.
A host of 14 food, drink and treats vendors will be on hand. A kids’ water slide also is planned.
Planners point out the Weatherford show will be visible from any number of well-placed restaurant patios around town.
No glass containers will be allowed at the event. But people are encouraged to bring water, strollers, lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray.
Small, charcoal grills will be allowed only in the Middle Parking Lot but nowhere else.
Flags, banners, tents, umbrellas or other view obstructions are not allowed. Neither are personal fireworks, and dogs will not be allowed due to their potential reactions to the explosions overhead.
Also Tuesday, Hudson Oaks is hosting its Boomin 4th in Gene Voyles Park, 210 Hudson Oaks Drive.
The Kids Zone play area opens at 5 p.m., and shuttles will begin loading at 4:30 p.m. in the parking area at HighRidge Church, 1000 Cinema Drive.
A food court will be set up, and music supplied by Party Machine Bands kicks off at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. The show will be choreographed with FM 92.1.
Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no canopies, grills, tents, personal fireworks or glass.
Possum Kingdom will have the final salute on July 8 off of majestic Hell’s Gate.
Vendors, food trucks and a deejay will be on hand when gates at YMCA Camp Grady Spruce open at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person, 3 and younger are free.
State and county officials said the recent Storage Fire in Palo Pinto County could jeopardize the event, but that it was “too soon” to make a decision.
