Parks of Aledo residents, who said they woke up Monday morning to numerous flyers found scattered around the neighbor depicting a “Great Sale of Slaves,” are doing their own investigation into who may have distributed the documents, which were also found near the high school and McAnally Elementary campuses.
The flyer depicts a date of the sale as Tuesday, April 20, and lists several “slaves” along with descriptions, including racial slurs, and pricing.
Resident Traci Parsons said she received a text around 7:30 Monday morning from an Aledo mom with a screenshot of the flyer, and began reaching out to other parents as well as the Aledo ISD chief of police.
The Parker County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday morning that the Aledo ISD Police Department is handling the case. The Weatherford Democrat reached out to Aledo ISD Chief Fred Collie for information regarding the investigation, but has not received a response.
The incident comes just a few days after an Aledo ISD meeting at which two mothers of Black students, who were “auctioned off” on a social media group, addressed the school board over concerns of their children’s safety and well-being, saying they felt the district failed to handle the situation properly.
Weatherford/Parker County NAACP President Eddie Burnett, who also spoke at Thursday's meeting, said the flyers are further evidence of a systemic and community-wide problem.
"Until people stop denying that we have a problem, we will continue to have a problem because you can’t deal with it until you can admit that you have one," he said. “Officials around the county have made statements such as, ‘It’s just a few kids, you can’t brand all of us for what a few kids do, we don’t have a racial problem in Parker County,’ and the short answer to that is yes the hell we do.”
Parsons has lived in Aledo since 1996, and said racism has always been a problem, even when her own kids were in school.
“Being in Aledo as long as I have, parents have always had this elitist idea that Aledo is great and it’s never my kid,” she said. “[Racism] is a really big problem that people don’t want to talk about.”
Parsons said her 10-year-old grandson, who is a person of color and attends Aledo ISD, has experienced instances of racism, and she wants these stories told.
“It seems like racism is ignored, like it doesn’t matter,” she said. “And when it’s reported, people just shrug their shoulders.”
Aledo ISD meets tonight at 6 p.m.
