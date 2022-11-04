Polls for the general election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Parker and Palo Pinto counties and across the state.
Data from the Texas Secretary of State shows 31.63% of Parker County voters and 24.65% of voters in Palo Pinto County voted early as of the end of Thursday.
Parker County has 115,621 registered voters, with 34,867 voting in person and 36,576 voting by mail as of Thursday.
Palo Pinto County has 19,390 registered voters, with 4,343 voting in person and 4,779 voting by mail as of Thursday.
Anyone looking for election information can go to https://www.votetexas.gov/ to see if they are registered, view their polling place, and other voting information.
The following is a list of acceptable photo IDs at the polling place:
• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
• U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
• U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
• U.S. Passport (book or card)
If a voter doesn't have an acceptable photo ID, they can still cast a ballot with a supporting ID from the following:
• copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
• copy of or original current utility bill;
• copy of or original bank statement;
• copy of or original government check;
• copy of or original paycheck; or
• copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Provisional ballots will be available for voters without the above forms of ID. But the ballots will only be counted if the voter presents one of those forms of ID at the voter registrar's office within six calendar days of election day.
Under countywide balloting, voters may cast ballots at any poll in their county.
Parker County polls are at the following sites (polls are in Weatherford unless otherwise indicated; also note the Courthouse Annex on Santa Fe Drive is not an election day poll):
* Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 2200 Church Road in Azle;
* Azle City Hall, 505 W. Main St.;
* Reno City Hall, 195 W. Reno Road;
* Springtown Senior Center, 1070 N. Main St.;
* Legacy Church, 3591 U.S. 199 East;
* Parker County Northeast Annex, 1020 U.S. 199 East in Springtown;
* Friendship Baptist Church, 801 Friendship Road;
* Agnes Baptist Church, 350 Agnes North in Springtown;
* Harburger Hill Community Center, 701 Narrow St.;
* Trinity Lutheran Church, 1500 Ball St.;
* Poolville Methodist Church, 230 N. Church St. in Poolville;
* Peaster ISD Rock Gym, 8512 FM 920;
* Whitt Fire Department, 4312 FM 52 North;
* Bethesda United Methodist Church, 6657 FM 113 North;
* Calvary Baptist Church, 1900 N. Main St.;
* Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2470 W. Lambert Road;
* Union Baptist Church, 3451 Sarra Lane in Springtown;
* Victory Baptist Church, 1304 Forth Worth Highway;
* Cherry Park Community Center, 300 S. Alamo St.;
* Grace First Presbyterian Church, 606 Mockingbird Lane;
* Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church 1502, 1502 Santa Fe Drive;
* Weatherford College, 225 College Park Drive;
* Millsap Community Center, 194 Fannin St. in Millsap;
* Harmony Baptist Church,242 Harmony Road;
* Tin Top Community Center,101 Old Tin Top Road;
* Parker County Precinct 3 barn, 1111 FM 1189 in Brock;
* First Baptist Church Dennis, 7600 FM 1189 in Dennis;
* Spring Creek Baptist Church, 100 Spring Creek Road;
* Greenwood Fire Department, 1418 Greenwood Cutoff Road;
* Morningstar Amenity Center, 128 Heather Wind Lane in Aledo;
* Hudson Oaks Public Safety Building, 150 Oakridge Drive in Hudson Oaks;
* First Baptist Willow Park, 601 Ranch House Road in Willow Park;
* Bear Creek Community Church, 18600 U.S. 377 in Cresson;
* Aledo Community Center, 104 Robinson Court in Aledo;
* Aledo ISD administration building, 1008 Bailey Ranch Road in Aledo;
* New Faith Baptist Church 3303 FM 5 West in Annetta;
* Parker County Precinct 4 barn, 1320 Airport Road in Aledo;
* Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Drive in Hudson Oaks.
Polls in Palo Pinto County are as follows:
* Palo Pinto Methodist Church, 419 Oak St. in Palo Pinto;
* Possum Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department, 358 FM 2353 North in Graford;
* Gordon Community Center, 201 Houston St. in Gordon;
* Graford ISD, 400 W. Division St.;
* First Baptist Church Santo, 135 W. Palo Pinto St. in Santo;
* Fox Hollow-Westlake Chapel, 701 FM 1148 in Graham;
* Southside Church of Christ, 1401 SE 25th Ave. in Mneral Wells;
* Fairview Baptist Church, 1062 Fairview Road in Mineral Wells;
* Palo Pinto County Courthouse Annex,100 SE Sixth St. in Mineral Wells;
* Mineral Wells Senior Center,102 NW Sixth Ave. in Mineral Wells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.