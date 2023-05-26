Dr. Hyeyoung Song, master pianist and artist-in-residence at Weatherford College, has been selected for induction to the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes piano teachers for their commitment and passion for piano education.
“Your passionate commitment to teaching and inspiring young people in their study of piano music is commendable and rare,” wrote Gavin English, president of Steinway & Sons America in a letter to Song. “Through your efforts, you help students lay the foundation for a lifetime of musical and artistic expression.”
She is invited to attend an early October induction ceremony at the historic New York Steinway factory. Former award recipient Dr. Richard Fountain from Wayland Baptist University said winners are treated like royalty on their visit.
Song is an active performer who has concertized extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. She has worked at WC since 2007 and is the creator of the Weatherford College International Piano Competition.
