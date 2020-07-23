Roger Grizzard was the face of the annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser for Meals on Wheels and the event was brought back this month to honor his memory.
“I started doing the spaghetti supper in 1980 and me and Roger did it every year until they didn’t have it anymore, which I can’t remember how many years ago that was — the Senior Center decided not to do it at some point,” The Pizza Place Manager Sheri Winblood said. “Between me, Roger and the Evening Lions Club, I did it for over 30 years and this was something very near and dear to Roger’s heart.”
Grizzard was a local legend in the Weatherford community supporting many organizations and youth for decades, and running his restaurant The Pizza Place.
Grizzard died in a car wreck on May 25, 2019, but his memory lives on through his wife, Jeanine, and son Tyler, The Pizza Place and many other organizations that have ensured his spirit is kept alive. Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall proclaimed last year that July 18 would be “Live Like Roger Day,” asking those who knew him to carry on his service to the community.
As of earlier this week, the spaghetti supper had raised about $2,300 for the Parker County Committee on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.
“I was there late on Saturday afternoon and the place was just crazy busy — the staff was just going nuts, there were people standing outside waiting to get in — and they just did an amazing job considering the kind of world we’re living in right now,” Donna Tillman, of PCCOA and Holland Lake Nursing and Rehab administrator, said. “Roger loved Meals on Wheels, he loved doing that spaghetti supper every year and it was just perfect. It was in honor of Roger.”
With the funds raised, the Parker County Committee on Aging staff will be able to provide about 657 meals, which will serve 30 to 231 seniors in Parker County that receive Meals on Wheels services.
“They’re overwhelmed with the coronavirus and they’re serving double or triple the meals that they normally serve, so they’re in need of these funds,” Winblood said.
Tillman said people can still donate to the cause on the PCCOA website at pccoa.org.
“We wanted it to be at least $2,000 so with the online donations it bumped it over,” Tillman said. “People can still donate anytime and it goes through PayPal.”
