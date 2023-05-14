Claire Spencer, Weatherford College student and president of the college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter, was recently recognized by the international honor society at their 2023 All-Texas Academic Team Medallion Ceremony.
Spencer attended the ceremony in April at The University of Texas at Dallas where 187 students from 52 Texas community colleges were recognized for their outstanding achievements.
Award winners were nominated by their respective institutions and selected by Phi Theta Kappa based on criteria including academic achievement, community service, leadership and expression.
Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa, presented the awards.
“I actually got to meet her and take a picture with her,” Spencer said. “It was a really neat experience, and I feel so thankful to have professors and advisors like Sharon Johnson who are willing to nominate me and advocate for me for opportunities like this.”
Dr. Nichole S. Prescott, UT System assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs, said this was an excellent opportunity to recognize Texas’ top-performing community college students.
“While a portion of these graduating community college students will enter the workforce, the majority will transfer to four-year institutions,” Prescott said. “We are keenly aware of the value of transfer students to our institutions and the health of the state of Texas. Transfer students enrich our classrooms and campuses, and we celebrate their accomplishments and bright futures.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.