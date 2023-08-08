WALSH RANCH — Student athletes in the region have a new tool to rehabilitate from and avoid injuries.
The John and Tracy Sellers Sports Complex at Cook’s Orthopedics and Sports Medicine-Walsh Ranch is expected to open by football season.
The 30-yard, lined field with a quarter track at its side, is an outdoor expansion of the indoor sports rehab gymnasium that opened with the Walsh Ranch facility three years ago.
The air conditioned gym, its walls lined with specialized exercise stations, can only take patients so far.
“But to get them where they’re really ready to get back on the field, we need to have them on turf,” Sarah Connors, director of practice operations for Cook’s Orthopedics and Sports Medicine unit, said as she joined other officials off the west “end zone.”
Other elements include blue canopies for shade, a pitching mound and a scoreboard.
Richard Ashlock, who is the physical therapy clinical coordinator, looks forward to getting athletes in rehab out of the indoor therapy area for a change of scenery.
“We can walk and sit, and walk and sit,” he said, describing benches that will go in beneath the canopies. “It’s a great thing to say, ‘We’re going to be outside a little bit, have some fun.’”
Ashlock said the facility will offer real-life situations that can’t be replicated indoors.
“(It’s) just being able to get in different situations, on different surfaces,” he said. “And the little kids, especially — having a bigger space to get out and run around, just get a ball out and kick it.”
Sports Medicine Physician Dr. John Hicks said the outdoor faux field essentially will place therapists in the athletes’ world where they can see better what they need.
“The addition of the field at Walsh Ranch will give the Orthopedics and Sports Physical Therapy teams the opportunity to provide another level of care for the athletes that we see every day,” he said. “It will allow us to evaluate and treat the athletes in a way that better resembles their sport or activity of choice, giving the treatment team the ability to provide more sport specific rehabilitation in addition to being able to make even more informed decisions for a safe return to play.”
The Walsh Ranch field was funded entirely through private donations. Its construction cost is not being published by the hospital.
Officials anticipate the field will kick off later this month. and it won’t be used strictly for rehabilitation.
“The goal of the field is to get the kids before they are patients and teach them how not to get injured,” Connors said. “But if they do get injured, we have resources to get them out and play.”
Carolyn Mullins, manager of rehabilitation services, said the program is not only for ballers — football, baseball, volleyball athletes.
“We see dancers, we see cheerleaders,” Mullins said. “We see gymnasts, we see band.”
Coaches and instructors, including home schoolers, can call Sports Medicine Coordinator Carolyn Snow, at 682-303-3000 to ask about preventative lessons.
“We want to prevent injuries before they happen,” Snow said, adding that includes knowing the best exercises, stretches and nutrition to prevent injury. “We want to give kids the tools that they need as young athletes to understand how to move their body correctly.”
Hicks also praised the field’s role as a community asset.
“The field gives us a chance to service the community in ways that we never could before, providing camps and clinics focusing on education and injury prevention in the future,” he said. “We are excited for the numerous possibilities that we will have available to us with this new addition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.