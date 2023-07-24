State Sen. Drew Springer presented Senate Resolution No. 6 in memory of Jimmy Hook last week at Weatherford College to his widow, Colleen, and son, Jody.
Hook, who passed away on June 20, was a WC alumnus and former rodeo team member. He was committed to giving back to the college and helped found the WC Rodeo booster club in 2007, serving as the club’s president since its inception. He was a mentor and role model to the team and played an instrumental role in providing scholarships and other forms of financial assistance to students.
