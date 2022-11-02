Two Springtown men are free on $10,000 bond each after their arrests Monday when sheriff’s deputies report seizing more than 67 Fentanyl tablets.
Samuel Ibarra, 22, and 19-year-old Angel Ibarra, who are listed on sheriff’s online records as living at the same Springtown address, were arrested by Sheriff Russ Authier’s Special Crimes Unit “at a residence near Springtown,” according to the sheriff's office.
Identified as brothers in the statement, the younger Ibarra is charged with manufacture and/or delivery of less than one gram of a controlled substance. The online records show an offense date of Oct. 25.
The elder brother, who is given an alias of "Cinderella" on the jail log, is charged with manufacturing and/or delivering between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance. The offense date for that charge is listed as Monday.
The department's release states investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence where the arrests occurred through an anonymous tip to Parker County Crime Stoppers.
Fentanyl is a man-made opioid considered 50-100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Though typically sold in pill form, it often is crushed into other substances, including marijuana joints, an ingested with or without knowledge of the victim. Symptoms include impaired or impeded breathing, coma, brain damage and death.
“There is an increase of Fentanyl-related deaths across the nation,” Authier said in the release. “There have been five confirmed Fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of Fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention, We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.