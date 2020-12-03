The City of Springtown has announced the cancellation of its Old-Fashioned Christmas festival which was scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2020 on the Springtown Square.
This difficult decision was made after thorough consideration by Mayor Greg Hood, the City Council, and City staff of all factors surrounding the current pandemic -- including the rapidly increasing incidence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the ability to safely continue with the event, according to a press release from the city. In addition to the surge in new cases and hospitalizations experienced locally, concerns about the ability to provide for necessary prevention measures such as social distancing were factors in the decision.
Multiple modifications to the usual structure of the event were explored as the City attempted to find a safe alternative to continue with Old-Fashioned Christmas. While such alternatives were practical for last week’s parade and tree-lighting ceremony, no executable alternative was found to be able to safely continue with the festival.
“This was a challenging decision for everyone involved, especially for those members of our staff who have put countless hours and a tremendous amount of effort into the planning of this event,” City Administrator David Miller said. “Unfortunately, the current COVID-19 conditions have continued on a trend that makes holding a gathering of this type in a safe manner impractical.”
Since Nov. 1, 2020, Parker County has experienced more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19, which account for more than 40 percent of all confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March.
“While we are disappointed that the current situation necessitated this cancellation, and we certainly understand the disappointment experienced by all of those who were looking forward to the event, the decision was made to maintain the health, safety, and welfare of our residents and all who visit Springtown as the city's top priority,” Miller added.
