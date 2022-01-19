Springtown ISD has made the decision to cancel classes the rest of this week and resume Monday, Jan. 24, Superintendent Mike Kelley said in a letter issued Wednesday.
"With attendance rates among students and staff falling significantly throughout the last five days, a decision to cancel Springtown ISD’s classes for the remainder of the week has been made," he said. "Although inconvenient, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff.
"Students will not be asked to participate in 'virtual' classes during this short interruption to our calendar, nor will they need to make up these days later in the school year. Our academic calendar includes more instructional minutes than state law requires."
Weatherford ISD this week also announced school closures following a rise in COVID-19 cases, and the district plans to reopen its building to students and staff on Monday as well.
Kelley said the district has had 109, 90 and 86 employee absences over the last three dates, with fill in rates very low.
"We have terrific substitutes, but there simply is not enough of them to adequately cover all our needs in classrooms, cafeterias, and bus routes," Kelley said. "Thank you to those who recently reached out to offer assistance and/or expressed interest in joining our substitute program. The district has always enjoyed a high level of support from our community, and I hope to see this continue as our enrollment grows. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding."
