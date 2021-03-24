The Springtown ISD board of trustees Monday voted to conditionally suspend mask requirements on secondary campuses at the end of the week.
"The decision was not taken lightly, and the board acknowledged a need for continued monitoring as we move forward," according to a release sent out by SISD this week.
Effective at the end of the school day on Friday, March 26, mask mandates will be suspended for secondary students and staff on SISD campuses.
Students and staff are encouraged to continue practicing appropriate hygiene and safety protocols, including wearing masks. Visitors to campuses are still expected to wear masks in office areas. Visitor access to common areas (including cafeterias) will remain restricted.
Mask mandates will remain suspended on each SISD campus unless and until six or more new COVID-19 cases are reported on a single campus over a seven day time period. A return to previous district-wide mask protocols will be enacted should a total of 12 or more new COVID-19 cases be reported across the ISD in a single week.
Trustees reviewed data indicating declining infection rates at the district, county and state levels. Over the last six weeks, district infection counts totaled two, one, two, two, zero and three new cases in each week, respectively.
"While the data is encouraging, trustees agreed that a spike in cases at a campus or across the district would warrant a return to prior protocols until 'new case counts' fell below established thresholds for at least seven calendar days," according to the release.
Bus riders will also be expected to remain masked if sitting within six feet of the driver.
Questions may be directed to Springtown ISD Superintendent Mike Kelley via email at mkelley@springtownisd.net with “COVID-19 QUESTION” in the subject line.
