Due to ongoing power issues at treatment facilities, a citywide Boil Water Notice has been issued effective immediately for Springtown residents. Additionally, residents are asked to conserve water as much as possible until power is restored to all of the water facilities to prevent the possibility of a water outage. When the boil water notice is lifted, residents will be notified through Facebook, the city website and the Blackboard call out system.
Additionally, Tri-County Electric Cooperative in their efforts to restore power are asking members who have been without power for more than three hours to report their outage at oms.tcectexas.com or through the member app so that their system operators can dispatch a crew, according to a release from the city of Springtown.
Springtown is also organizing three warming centers for residents in need.
The three warming centers at First Baptist Church, Hilltop Family Church, and Springtown Community Fellowship will continue their operations through 8 a.m. Thursday, February 18. Those attending any of the shelter will need to bring their own bedding, food, and water.
Hilltop Family Church is not accepting pets at this time.
First Baptist Church of Springtown will accept pets which are crated.
Springtown Community Fellowship will accept pets which are crated or leashed.
Participants using any of the shelters should understand COVID prevention protocols and mask guidelines will be enforced.
Additionally, tonight at 5 p.m. Springtown Community Fellowship will host a community dinner for anyone in need of a meal.
"The next winter storm will be arriving in Springtown in the next one to two hours," according to the city's press release issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday. "Residents should prepare for the possibility for an additional 3-6 inches of snow and ice which could further impact water, power, and roadways.
"Currently, roadways are experiencing some impacts from remaining ice and snow from Sunday's storm. These will only increase as temperatures again fall into the single digits and with the additional winter precipitation expected this evening."
The city has also been notified that while Tuesday trash pickups were completed, Wednesday pickups may be delayed until Thursday.
