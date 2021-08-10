Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man following a road rage incident last week in the 2300 block of East State Highway 199 in Springtown.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident occurred Thursday, Aug. 5, shortly after 6 p.m. when the complainant reported a man in a silver Lexus, was traveling slowly in the passing lane. When the complainant passed the Lexus, the suspect sped up, pulled next to the complainant’s vehicle, turned toward him and fired a weapon in his direction.
The complainant dialed 9-1-1 and reported the incident stating the suspect turned off on a crossroad. The complainant pulled into a nearby parking lot and observed a bullet hole in the front passenger fender of his car, behind the front tire. The complainant gave deputies the suspect and vehicle description. Sheriff’s deputies made contact with the suspect at his home and asked him if he had any weapons on his person. The suspect identified as Abel Zamora, 20, of Springtown, denied having any weapons.
Sheriff’s deputies discovered Zamora was carrying a loaded Glock magazine in his right front pants pocket. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.
Zamora was booked into the Parker County Jail on a felony charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm at individuals and possession of marijuana. He was released Saturday on a $15,000 bond.
