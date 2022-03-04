A Springtown man was arrested following a reported domestic argument that ended with him shooting his wife.
Parker County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence in northern Parker County Tuesday afternoon after the man, identified as Michael Wayne Stearns, 47, called 9-1-1. Stearns told the dispatcher that he and his wife had been arguing when he grabbed a .22 from a shelf and shot her in the "side," according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office. Stearns then stated he would be sitting on the porch with a shotgun when deputies arrived.
He was taken into custody without further incident and deputies rendered aid to the woman until paramedics arrived. She was later transported to an area hospital where she received medical treatment.
The woman told deputies her husband became "irate" after the verbal argument and shot her in the left side as she sat in the chair, according to the release. Stearns was booked into the Parker County Jail with a felony chard of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained incarcerated as of press time, with a bond set at $500,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.