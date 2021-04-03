SPRINGTOWN — A Springtown man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and harassment of a public servant, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested Michael Scott Heusser, 36, after responding to an incident involving Heusser and a 16-year-old male around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
Deputies met with the teen who reported that Heusser had physically assaulted him and threatened him with a knife during an argument that occurred earlier at a different residence.
The teen stated that he and Heusser had been arguing about his grades when Heusser began striking and verbally assaulting him, according to the PCSO. Heusser then pinned the teen to a wall, biting him in the face and arm and brandishing a knife while stating, 'I’m going to make you homeless,' and 'I’m going to kill you.'
A third person intervened and the teen was able to escape the home and make contact with patrolling officers of a neighboring police agency. The officers then contacted sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel. The teen informed the responding deputies that Heusser was intoxicated and kept several weapons inside the home, including multiple handguns and an automatic weapon.
Deputies discovered Heusser sitting at the scene of the assault and covering his hand with a blanket, according to the PCSO.
Fearing that the suspect was in possession of a weapon, deputies issued multiple commands to Heusser to show his hands, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. When Heusser refused to demonstrate that he was not in possession of a weapon, deputies were forced to deploy a taser to gain compliance.
Once in custody, Heusser was continually and aggressively belligerent toward deputies, at one point purposefully spitting in a deputy’s face and later banging his head inside a patrol vehicle, according to the PCSO.
Heusser remains incarcerated at the Parker County Jail on a total bond amount of $25,000. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Sheriff Authier said the case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.