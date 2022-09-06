PARKER COUNTY — A Springtown man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pickup on Sandlin Lane Friday night.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated the two-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. approximately two miles southwest of Springtown.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Hunter J. Hess of Springtown, was traveling north on Sandlin Lane at a high rate of speed, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. Hess failed to negotiate a curve in the road and traveled onto the southbound side of the roadway. The Kawasaki struck a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Hess died from his injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Joseph A. McClure, 18, of Paradise, and two passengers, ages 15 and 26, were uninjured.
No additional information is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.