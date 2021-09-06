WEATHERFORD — A Parker County grand jury indicted a Springtown man last month on charges of continuing sexual abuse of a girl under 14.
During an interview May 4 with child advocates in Denton County, the girl made an outcry of sexual abuse on multiple occasions against James Earnest Blackmon, 57, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The girl reported Blackmon began touching her in a sexual manner when she was 10 or 11 years old, escalated several times when she was left in his care.
When interviewed by a Parker County Sheriff’s investigator, Blackmon initially said he did not remember if he had sexual conduct with the victim, but later stated that any sexual contact would have happened while he was using prescription medication.
“The defendant agreed that it is possible he had intercourse with the victim and doesn’t remember because of his medication,” according to the affidavit.
If convicted of the continuing sexual abuse of a child, Blackmon will be facing 25 to 99 years or life in prison, as well as a mandatory sex offender registration for life, Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said.
According to state records, Blackmon was convicted in February 1994 on a charge of indecency with a 5-year-old by sexual contact.
If a defendant charged with one of several sexual offenses has a prior conviction for another listed sex crime, a life sentence will be automatically assessed upon conviction of the current charge.
Others indicted Aug. 19 by a grand jury include:
• Samuel Ames, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Lacey Lyn Barton, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Ronnie Patrick Berkins, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Christopher Charles Blair, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.
• Christopher Charles Blair, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Haley Marie Blair, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Austin Cole Brown, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Daniel Everado Carmona, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Daniel Everado Carmona, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• John Paul Cooper, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Latricia Danne Cross, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Matthew Dean Gannon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Matthew Dean Gannon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Matthew Dean Gannon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Matthew Dean Gannon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Matthew Dean Gannon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Nicole Ann Gaytan, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Jason Dartrell Gee, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Kaelynne Anjelika Hillis, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jesse Morgan Holder, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Chevette Nicole Huckaby, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000 enhanced.
• Chadwick Robert Hughes, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Chadwick Robert Hughes, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Steven Mark Lemley, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Anderson Martinez-Moreno, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Miguel Mendoza, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Miguel Mendoza, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Heidi Michelle Morrison, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jose Manuel Nino, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Louis Fernando Orona, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Louis Fernando Orona, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Leslie Ramirez, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Ronald Rucker, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Tyler Ashley Sells, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• John Paul Vasquez, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Bufford Lee Warren, Jr., manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Christian Matthew Whittington, burglary of a building.
• Timothy Nathaniel Wolf, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Holly Sue Wortham, driving while intoxicated w/ child under 15.
• Neil William Canfield, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
• Kristie Katherine Dillard, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• David Alan Dobson, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• James Darian Elser, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Judah Tamol Frank-Hagen, burglary of building.
• Sarah McIver Gaffney, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Rito Antonio Gonzales, escape while arrested/confined felony.
• Eddie Ray Grissom, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Cody Lane Harmon, sex offender’s duty to register life/annually.
• Cody Lane Harmon, sex offender’s duty to register life/annually.
• Karmisha Lynn Harris, driving while intoxicated w/ child under 15.
• Karmisha Lynn Harris, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jheron Jerome Hobbs, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jheron Jerome Hobbs, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
• Daryl Ray Johnson, aggravated assault against a public servant.
• Brittany Patience Lee, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Teresa Ann Lenois, sex offender’s duty to register life/annually.
• Sebastian Alexis Martinez, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Cassandra Lee Mata, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jamie Rosenberger McAllister, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Gabrielle Lee Mejia, driving while intoxicated w/ child under 15.
• Trevor Anthony Neff, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Ryan Drew Patterson, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Alison Carol Purcella, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jose Salvador Quintero, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
• Alena Shay Scott, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Shawn Rayburn Spinks, Jr., possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Michael Lin Tomlinson, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Michael Lin Tomlinson, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.
• Ronald Jesse Walla, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jeremy Lance Warren, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.