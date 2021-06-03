PARKER COUNTY — A head-on collision south of Poolville Thursday morning resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Springtown man.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 920 around 8:05 a.m. Thursday.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2007 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Tyler Johnston, of Springtown, was traveling north on FM 920," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "For an undetermined reason, the Chevrolet crossed into the southbound lane and was struck head on by a southbound 2010 Freightliner truck tractor which was towing a trailer."
Johnston was pronounced deceased at the scene, Hunter said, while the driver of the Freightliner, Hermenegildo DeLeon, 49, of Lewisville, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.