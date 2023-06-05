A conviction and 50-year prison sentence a Parker County jury gave a Springtown man last year for injuring an infant who ultimately died were affirmed in an appellate opinion Thursday.
Kaleb Ray Eisenmann, 25, was charged with several offenses in connection with injuring Jax Eisenmann, the 7-week-old child that he was raising with his girlfriend. Jurors convicted him of a first degree felony injury to a child offense.
“This was an abusive head trauma case,” said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain. “Essentially, Mr. Eisenmann became frustrated because Jax would not stop crying. He either put him down very hard or shook him vigorously, causing irreparable brain damage.”
Evidence presented during the trial showed that, in the wake of the abuse, Jax’s mother took him to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle on Valentine’s Day, 2019. After doctors quickly realized he needed a higher level of care, he was transferred to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.
Assistant District Attorneys Susan Pruett and Abby Placke, who tried the case for the prosecution, called 11 doctors and a nurse practitioner, most of whom work at CCMC. Through their testimony, jurors were told how Jax’s extensive brain injury stopped blood from properly oxygenating his brain. He passed away on March 20, 2019.
Eisenmann’s attorneys called a medical examiner from Williamson County, who said that he believed Jax’s death was caused by a viral infection. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner, radiologists, neurologist, neuropathologist, pediatric ophthalmologist, pediatricians, palliative care doctor, emergency room doctor and the director of the CCMC Care Team all testified that the defense expert was wrong and that Jax’s injuries were caused by trauma.
During the trial, Eisenmann’s attorneys attempted to cast blame for Jax’s injuries on another man. However, during an interview played for jurors, Eisenmann made several inculpatory statements to an investigator with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, including: “I was getting frustrated and I was just trying to get him to calm down.” “I didn’t slam him, but did set him down really hard… and his head did bounce up.” “I picked him up a little hard but… it was hard enough to probably cause an injury.”
During the trial, Eisenmann testified that he suffers from bipolar syndrome and, sometimes, he gets frustrated and has “fits”, which he said can happen instantaneously and come and go rapidly. He admitted being frustrated with Jax on Feb. 14 and having “a fit” and set him down in frustration.
In his appeal, Eisenmann claimed that Judge Craig Towson, who presided over the trial, erred in his jury instructions, including unnecessary definitions and lesser included offenses for the jury’s consideration.
The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ruled that those claimed errors were “without merit”, affirming the jury’s verdict.
“This was a helpless baby whose life was taken because of Mr. Eisenmann’s selfishness,” Placke said. “The jury’s judgment being affirmed is yet another step toward closure for Jax’s family, who will never truly be whole.”
Swain said Eisenmann would not be eligible for release until 2044 under Texas parole law.
Eisenmann could continue appealing his conviction to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals if he chose to do so, according to Assistant District Attorney Tom Mitchell, who represented the prosecution in the appeal.
