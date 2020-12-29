A three-vehicle collision that occurred at 12:35 p.m. Monday on State Highway 199 resulted in the death of a Springtown mother and two children.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Brittany Nicole Counts, 25.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2007 Ford Edge was traveling east on Texas 199 behind a 2017 GMC pickup. The GMC, driven by Michael Pesqueda, 50, of Springtown, slowed to turn left onto Park View Court. The driver of the Edge failed to control her speed and took evasive action moving to the left to try and avoid the GMC. She was not able to avoid striking the GMC in the rear with the front right of the Edge," Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "That caused the Edge to spin clockwise into the westbound lane of travel where it was struck by a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup.The Ford struck the Edge in the passenger compartment. The collision killed the 25-year-old driver and two juvenile passengers, ages 7 and 4, who were inside the Edge.
"The driver of the F-150, 72-year-old Beauford Basped, Jr., of Kennedale, was transported to a Fort Worth area hospital with undisclosed injuries."
