MINERAL WELLS - A Springtown woman was hospitalized after being ejected from her vehicle.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle wreck around 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 on Texas Highway 199 near Starlight Drive.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling west on Texas 199 when, for an undetermined reason, the Ford left the roadway," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The driver overcorrected and the vehicle began to skid sideways.
"The Ford then overturned and [the woman] was ejected."
Hunter said the vehicle came to rest on top of the woman, who was later flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Worth with unknown injuries.
"Her current condition is not known at this time," he said.
