PARKER COUNTY — A Springtown woman was killed and a 10-year-old female passenger injured following a crash north of Weatherford Monday morning.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported the crash occurred at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 51 and Old Springtown Road, about four miles north of Weatherford, at 7:30 a.m.
According to the preliminary report, a Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Melanie Scott, was traveling west when the vehicle attempted to turn south on FM 51. A second vehicle, an 18-wheeler, was traveling north on FM 51 when it struck the Cobalt on the driver's side after the car failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic.
Scott was pronounced deceased by medical staff and the 10-year-old was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.
DPS said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.