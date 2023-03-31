Kelly Staub, Weatherford College’s diagnostic medical sonography program director, is now one of 12 professionals on the Board of Directors for the Joint Review Committee on Education in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
The JRC-DMS is responsible for reviewing sonography programs across the United States and making accreditation recommendations to the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Program, the largest accreditor in the health science field.
Members of this board represent different sponsoring organizations including the American College of Radiology, the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, the American College of Cardiology and the Society of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers (SDMS).
Staub has served on the nominating committee with the SDMS, the largest professional membership organization for sonographers in the world, for the past year. She has been a member of the SDMS for many years and was asked last September to represent the organization on the JRC-DMC board.
The board of directors meets in person twice a year and via Zoom every other month. Staub’s term on the board lasts for five years with another three years of eligibility.
“I have already learned so much and have been able to develop many new relationships,” Staub said.
Tessa Gray, WC’s clinical coordinator for sonography, and Staub have a history of volunteering with the JRC-DMS as site visitors. The pair have developed a site visitor training that all new site visitors will be required to complete.
They are also both reviewers for the Journal of Diagnostic Medical Sonography, the only peer-reviewed journal written for diagnostic medial sonographers and published by SDMS.
