A recount for five voting precincts in Stephens County reconfirmed incumbent Glenn Rogers' House victory over Mike Olcott in the May 24 primary runoff for House District 60.
The recount confirms that Rogers received 731 votes and Olcott received 284, for a difference of 447, the Breckenridge Texan reported. It was the same total reported on Election Night with electronic tabulation.
“This is not only a victory for all of the people who worked hard to get me re-elected, but a victory for election integrity in the State of Texas,” Rogers said in a press release issued this week. “Everyone who voted, got to have their vote counted and re-counted without a single ballot up for debate."
For a county to report a 100% match from runoff to a recount is an outstanding achievement and a testament to the hard work of the Stephens County election’s team, Rogers said.
The HD 60 seat covers Stephens, Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
Olcott told the Weatherford Democrat last week that he had filed a request for a recount in Parker County as well, where Olcott finished with 1,564 votes ahead of Rogers.
The Parker County Elections Commission held a meeting last week, where the elections administrator reported that results from seven voting centers were not tabulated until the morning of May 25.
Olcott told the Weatherford Democrat he felt the recount would bring peace, one way or the other, to voters to let them know their vote counted.
The challenger came up short to Rogers district-wide by 752 votes, according to the Secretary of State.
“Despite erroneous claims, the hardworking people of House District 60 can have complete faith in the validity of their ballot,” Rogers said. “I support any effort to increase faith in our elections process, and this recount has, so far, proven my confidence in our elections team to be well placed.”
Parker County is expected to conduct its official tallying of voters this week, with Palo Pinto County certification next week.
