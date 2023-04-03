PARKER COUNTY - The Parker County Economic Development Council has announced the appointment of Chris Strayer as its new executive director.
With an extensive background in economic development, Strayer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization. Prior to joining the Parker County Economic Development Council, he served as the executive vice president for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, where he led a team responsible for attracting new businesses to the Fort Worth area and supporting the growth of existing businesses. During his tenure, his team secured more than $4 billion of investment and over 10,000 jobs in headquarter relocations, manufacturing, logistics, air freight and military defense projects.
Strayer has also worked as the senior project manager for Columbus 2020 and the Ohio Department of Development, where he helped to attract and retain a variety of businesses. He has served in both the public and private sector as a planner, consultant and director of development.
As the new executive director for the Parker County Economic Development Council, Strayer will lead the organization's efforts to promote business growth and job creation in the community.
"I am thrilled to join the Parker County Economic Development Council and look forward to working with the community to promote economic growth and development," he said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this great organization and help bring high-value projects to Parker County."
Strayer and his wife, Meghan, reside in Aledo with their two sons.
The PCEDC Executive Board has requested that the previous Executive Director Patrick Lawler, who will be actively assisting Strayer over the next couple of weeks, stay on with the organization and rejoin the board of directors.
“We truly appreciate the value Patrick has brought to the organization these past three years,” said Parker County Economic Development Council Board Chair Stacy Lynch. “The board and the community looks forward to leveraging Chris’ vast experience to raise the economic profile of Parker County.”
For more information about the Parker County Economic Development Council, visit www.parkercountyedc.com.
