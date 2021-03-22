When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would lift most COVID-19 restrictions statewide, Cassandra and Theresa Ray were alarmed — not for themselves, but for their elderly mother.
The sisters, both Mineral Wells natives, moved to California several years ago, but continue to keep tabs on their mom, Vida, now 81, who lives in their childhood home.
Vida was eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine months ago, but signing up to get it wasn't a simple process. That's when her daughters stepped in, registering her for an appointment through the county's website in January.
"She would have still been calling that number that somebody gave her that nobody answered and leaving a message and nobody calls you back," Theresa Ray said.
The lack of resources for those who aren't so computer-savvy has many frustrated in a state that continues to lag behind nationwide vaccination rates for older Americans -- more than 65 percent of people older than 65 have received at least one dose.
In more populous regions of Texas, like Tarrant or Dallas counties, which have a smaller 65 and older population — roughly 11 percent each — about 57 percent of older residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Some of the state's more rural areas have struggled to keep pace even with statewide rates -- places like Anderson County, which has only vaccinated about 32 percent of those 65 and older.
That vaccination lag persists in other rural counties -- ranging from 42 percent in Palo Pinto County to 51 percent in Parker County.
Cooke County, home of Gainesville, hovers at about a 50 percent vaccination rate in its older residents.
Linda Goetsch lives in the city near the Texas-Oklahoma border about an hour north of Dallas, and found herself logging on to the internet at 3 a.m., trying to sign up for the countywide vaccine waiting list.
Goetsch, who's nearly 70, and her husband called the Gainesville Daily Register to ask for the phone number of Cooke County Emergency Management, the office overseeing the waiting list. Goetsch and her husband are among roughly 7,800 Cooke County residents, or about 19% of the population, who are at least 65 years old and qualified to receive a COVID-19 vaccine based on age.
She had computer troubles and hoped to sign up by phone instead. When Linda called the emergency management office, though, a recording answered.
The online form would not accept her registration without an email address, so she entered hers, she said. But Goetsch also noted elsewhere on the form that she preferred to be contacted by text message as she was unable to check email daily.
She was glad to receive a follow-up phone call to set an appointment for her first dose March 18.
"He did say I needed to go back online, fill out some forms and print them off, which of course I'm not able to do," she said. She told the caller as much, she added, and was assured it wouldn't be an issue.
A weathery wrench
When Winter Storm Uri hit last month, it caused tremendous damage across the state, including a setback with COVID-19 vaccines.
In North Texas, the storm forced officials to shutter vaccine sites and cancel nearly 200,000 appointments.
Vida Ray was scheduled to receive her first vaccine dose in February when the storm hit.
"She was waiting, and waiting, and waiting, and still hadn't been contacted," Theresa Ray said.
Worried about her mother still not being vaccinated when the statewide mask mandate was lifted, Theresa Ray also called the health department to voice her concern.
"I called and they told me she was No. 3,000 on the list," she said. "They said they go by first come, first serve, and I told them I understand about the weather, but how does she go from having an appointment to going back to the bottom of the list?"
Two days later, on March 13, Vida Ray received a call from the county, and drove herself to a church that morning to receive her first dose.
A numbers game
In Texas, there are about 3.65 million residents are 65 or older. Of those, more than 2.1 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with more than 1.2 million in that same age range who are fully vaccinated, a Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson said. That amounts to roughly 55% of Texas seniors with at least one dose, and about one in three who are fully vaccinated.
With the state recently expanding its eligibility phase to now include those older than 50, it may make it even more challenging for the elderly population to get signed up. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden also said he would direct all states to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
"I do get the impression that unless you have an email account and a computer and everything nowadays, you can't get anything accomplished," Goetsch said. "It's been cumbersome and awkward, but we do have an appointment.”
Health officials in Parker and Palo Pinto counties set up a hotline for those who don't have internet access. They also encourage people to reach out to elderly friends or neighbors to keep them up to speed and share information, said Palo Pinto County health officer Ed Evans.
Cleburne Fire Chief Scott Lail said what’s touched his heart the most personally has been the sight of adult children bringing their elderly parents in to receive vaccines.
Cleburne City Councilman Chris Boedeker said his grandparents did not want to travel to Fort Worth or Dallas for vaccines and vowed to wait until they became available in Cleburne.
“I just want to thank you all for the job you’re doing out there because I know there are probably others who wanted to wait to get them in Cleburne,” Boedeker said.
The Cleburne hub is on pace to deliver more than 13,500 vaccines by April 2. That total adds to more than 19,000 from Dec. 23, when the vaccines were available only to medical personnel and first responders.
But Theresa Ray says there needs to be more of an outreach effort to target the elderly demographic.
"Yes, I'm advocating for my mother, but I'm also advocating for older people," she said. "If you're elderly and don't have a computer, or you don't have family, how are y'all reaching them?
"The cities, the governor and the state should be collaborating as to how they can get the vaccine and help cut this down, because this isn't a joke."
